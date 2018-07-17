No, late actress Rita Bhaduri was NOT Jaya Bachchan's sister!

On Tuesday, veteran film and TV actress Rita Bhaduri left for her heavenly abode. A patient of severe kidney ailments, Bhaduri had to undergo dialysis every alternative day and was reportedly admitted to Mumbai's Sujay hospital. However, since morning, the late actress is being referred to as Jaya Bachchan's (Bhaduri) sister, which isn't the case.

“It has been so many years. People are confused. But, we have no connection. It is fine though, I am used to it," Bhaduri once commented, when asked about the confusion. It was probably because they both shared the same maiden surname and was a part of the same industry.

Ever since news of her death broke out, the internet is muddled with confusion over their relationship. Netizens, who believed her to be Jaya Bachchan's sister, have been wondering why there's no reaction from the Bachchan family. Looks like fans have been living a misunderstanding all along.

The 62-year-old actress who appeared in over 70 films and 30 TV shows, was equally active in the Gujarati industry as well. However, she primarily appeared as side characters.

May the departed soul rest in peace.