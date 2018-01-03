No launch event for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweetys new song Subah Subah due to Dalit protest

After giving us a party anthem with Dil Chori, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has released the perfect song to play on a road trip. Subah Subah, sung by Arijit Singh gives fans a glimpse of a budding romance. While the song has already garnered over 3 lakh views on YouTube, the makers of the film were forced to cancel the launch event thanks to Dalit protest in Maharashtra. Director Luv Ranjan however went ahead and released the song on Twitter.

Featured in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, this soulful number also has Prakriti Kakar’s melodious voice. The visuals of the song feature Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha enjoying a peaceful vacation.

While the trailer of the film was all about the bromance vs romance angle, “Subah Subah” gives us a more refreshing side to the story. The glossy song begins with Nushrat Bharucha’s character Sweety and Sunny Singh character Titu getting engaged. The two then head to Rishikesh for a road trip with Kartik Aaryan’s character Sonu. They go river rafting, enjoy a bonfire party and play Holi on the Lakshman Jhula. Shot in the scenic locales of Rishikesh, “Subah Subah” is a colourful song giving us all kinds of travel goals.For the first song of the film, ‘Dil Chori’, Honey Singh gave fans a revamped version of the Hans Raj Hans number that brought millennials to the dance floor this festive season. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is a comedy drama helmed by hit filmmaker Luv Ranjan who has found a niche audience with films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and its sequel. The trailer of the film received a lot of love from the audience with the theme being youth-centric. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety releases on February 9.