No love for Loveratri, cast and crew chased away from Vadodara promotions

The love story of Loveratri seems to be running into some trouble. Members of the Shiv Sena disrupted promotions of the upcoming film, starring Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma. The promotions team was chased away as they were met with black flags and slogans from the political outfit that has taken offence to the name of the film, Loveratri, which is a play on the name of the nine-day festival of Navratri.

As reported by The Indian Express, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain (the lead cast of the movie) were to drive around the city on a two-wheeler and promote the movie and newly launched song, Chogada. However, the promotions team was interrupted at the airport itself, due to which the cast of the film was escorted to Sursagar Lake, for a more toned-down promotion in the city.

“We will not let the movie be released here in Vadodara if they continue with the same name. We do not have an issue with the movie, but the name of the movie is a disregard for the Hindu culture,” said Tejas Brahmbhatt, spokesperson, Shiv Sena Vadodara.

However, even the second round of promotions were disrupted, this time, by the fringe outfit, the Karni Sena. Their agitation then caused the cast and promotions team of Loveratri to withdraw and return to safety. The police rushed to the venues to contain the situation. No arrests or detentions were made in the case.