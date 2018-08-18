No love for the lawless: Loveratri's Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain fined for riding without helmets

Debutantes Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain are on a full-fledged promotional spree right now. Their upcoming release Loveratri revolves around the nine days of Navratri and they are making sure all their promotional events are in sync with the mood. In the trailer, you see Ayush and Warina on a super blingy and fancy bike. The same bike was kept at the trailer launch too.

The duo recently headed to Vadodara. But it turned partly unpleasant. It so happened that they decided to take a bike ride on the Vadodara roads but Aayush forgot to put on the most essential thing. His Helmet!

The police didn't give them any special treatment for being celebrities, though. Reportedly, both Aayush and Warina were fined Rs 100 each, as per traffic rules.

Not the first time that the police caught hold of a celebrity for breaking laws. Not too long ago, a picture of Varun Dhawan peeping his head out of his car window and clicking a selfie with a fan at a Mumbai traffic signal went viral. The Mumbai Police weren't only prompt enough to send him a challan but also posted a warning message for him on Twitter.

If nothing else, this will definitely alert the common people for a safer experience on the go!