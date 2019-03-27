NO! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor cannot get married on April 19th!

Day in and day out, the two names that have taken over the trends map are Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. The latest rumour has it that the two are to be married on 19th April 2019. Now, as much as we love a big Bollywood wedding, this seems like a falsehood. Let's break it down: When Malaika's parents separated, Malaika lived with her Catholic mother in Mumbai. This took place when Malaika was 11, so it is safe to say that she spent her teens in a Catholic household. Which means she spent a considerable number of days preparing for Lent, Good Friday, Easter and Christmas. April 19th of this year is Good Friday - the day Jesus Christ was crucified. Good Friday is a day of mourning for Catholics all over the globe and thus, indulging in any celebrations would be deeply inappropriate.

Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan, Salman Khan's younger brother. Arbaaz Khan had dutifully asked Malaika Arora's mother for her hand in marriage and both were wedded in a Catholic ceremony in 1998. Unfortunately, this was a match that wasn't made in heaven. On 28 March 2016, Malaika and Arbaaz announced a separation citing compatibility issues. They officially divorced on May 11, 2017. Together they have a son, Arhaan, born on 9 November 2002. Arhaan's custody lies with his mother, Malaika, while Arbaaz has visitation rights, as per a settlement reached in the Bandra Family Court.

So, let's recap - Malaika Arora was raised Catholic. Her first husband got permission from Malaika's mother and married her in a Catholic ceremony. Seems like Malaika most definitely wouldn't want to offend the gods that be by marrying her rumoured beau, Arjun Kapoor, on the day Jesus Christ was crucified. Also, we mustn't discount the fact that if she does, in fact, marry Arjun, it could also be a Hindu ceremony considering his religious beliefs.

All that being said, Arjun Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor has rubbished the wedding rumours. We got in touch with him and asked if Arjun is indeed getting married on April 19 and Boney replied, “NOT TRUE”.

That settles it then. We will have to wait a little longer to celebrate their wedding!