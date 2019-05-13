No more Kangana, Tara Sutaria’s fashion inspiration is Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt

Rushabh Dhruv May 13 2019, 9.42 pm May 13 2019, 9.42 pm

The unapologetic Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut is one of the most talented, courageous and, of course, controversial stars in the film industry. The lady is quite popular for speaking her mind, irrespective of fearing the consequences. That’s probably one of the reasons why Kangana has garnered a massive fan following over the years and there was a time when one film old Tara Sutaria, too, showered praises for Kangana’s talent. “Kangana has achieved everything on the basis of her talent, and without any support whatsoever. And being an upcoming actor, for me, Kangana Ranaut is a role model as she has inspired me,” Sutaria had said in an interview. And why are we talking about this now? Because it looks like the Student of the Year 2 actor has changed her mind. Read on…

It so happened that in a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal, the new face of Label Ritu Kumar, Tara revealed who she looks upto as a fashion inspiration from Bollywood and surprisingly it’s not Kangana. “I’m currently crushing on Deepika’s style. I love how she manages to carry off any outfit whether it is ripped jeans or a saree. Alia’s style is also amazing. She keeps it young, fresh, fun and relatable,” Tara said. This answer from Sutaria comes as a shocker, but this isn’t the first time. As earlier in an interview when Tara was asked about Kangana Ranaut and the SOTY 2, she didn’t really acknowledge her, instead, she started pouring praises on Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. She had said, “I actually said that I look up to all the women that are senior to us in the industry. Whether it is Priyanka… like I just said. All of them are just so good in their own ways. So, I think I can’t choose one actress.” Seems like Tara does not want to get into any controversies. All we’ll say is very smart of her.

Further, when Tara was quizzed about her style inspo from Hollywood. The SOTY 2 actor said, “Sarah Jessica Parker.” “She looks divine and her style choices are an inspiration for women everywhere,” she said.