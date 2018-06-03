No more questions about Taimur PLEASE! Kareena is bored with it

Kareena Kapoor Khan has made a successful comeback with Veere Di Wedding, the #NotAChickFlick which is taking the box office by storm. The actress is being praised for her performance as the independent bride who takes on the stereotypes, in the movie. However, apart from her breaking norms and coming back to the big screen, there is one more foray where Kareena is super famous, and that is for being the mom of the one of the most adorable star kids, Taimur Ali Khan. Every time the little nawab steps out, his cuteness makes for a piece of our timeline. But looks like Kareena is now no keener on the limelight surrounding Taimur.

Recently, during the promotions of Veere Di Wedding when Kareena was asked how tired she is answering questions about Taimur, the actress said, “Very. I am very bored of answering questions about him. He is not even (present) with me and still I am being asked about him.”

Well, Kareena we don’t blame ourselves for questioning about Taimur as he is so cute that even we want to know more about him.

Taimur gets clicked almost every day by paparazzi. While talking about it, Kareena had told TOI, “We feel awful about the fact that he gets clicked everywhere he goes, but we can't keep him confined to our house, right? He's just 17 months old; he shouldn't be given that kind of focus and attention all the time.”