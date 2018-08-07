No one messes with the paps! Taapsee Pannu was recently forced to apologise to the shutterbugs

Actress Taapsee Pannu is in the best phase of her career. With some stellar projects not just in Bollywood but even in the south film industry. The actor’s last few releases, Judwaa 2, Pink, Naam Shabana and even the recently released Mulk, has fared well at the box office. It comes as no surprise then that there has been no looking back for Taapsee. She seems to be only getting better with every project. But success seems to have brought with it a pinch of arrogance as well and that isn’t going down well with a few.

If sources are to be believed, Taapsee recently upset the shutterbugs with her behaviour. The actress who has been busy promoting her back to back releases Soorma and Mulk, recently shunned the paps. At the Soorma success party, she refused to pose for the waiting paparazzi, promising to return to give them a few pictures. After waiting for a couple of hours, the paps were informed that she would not be making an appearance. This bugged the photographers and rightly so. They didn’t waste time in deciding to ban her.

Everyone worth their salt in Bollywood knows they need the paps as much as the paps need them. Taapsee too soon realised her gaffe. According to sources, the actress was made aware of the ban and soon apologized for her behavior at the Soorma success party night and promised to oblige them with pictures in future.

Now that all is well between them, here’s hoping to see more of Taapsee Pannu’s pearly whites.