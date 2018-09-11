No panga between Kangana Ranaut and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who has directed some amazing movies like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi, is all set to direct Kangana Ranaut in her next which is titled Panga. A couple of days ago, there were reports that thanks to Kangana’s habit of interfering in her director’s work, Tiwari has decided to draw a no-interference contract for the actress. However, the director has denied the reports.
Kangana’s sister Rangoli tweeted Tiwari’s statement. In the statement, she has cleared that the news that has been doing the rounds (no-interference contract) is false and baseless. The statement also reads that with Panga let’s only tell the stories of love. So, this clears the air that there’s no panga between Kangana and Ashwiny.
Something cooking?! #KanganaRanaut and Director @ashwinyiyertiwari chilling in #London 🤗
Well, Kangana nowadays has been quite busy with the shooting of Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi. The actress has worn the director’s hat to complete the patchwork of the film. The biopic on Rani Lakshmibai has been facing quite a lot of issues. Sonu Sood has walked out of the film due to date issues. Reportedly, because of the patchwork shoot, the budget has gone high.
Every Country has a hero! Every Legend has a legacy! The Hero of Our Independence. The Warrior, The Queen, The Mother The Rani of Jhansi! #Manikarnika poster out now!! #KanganaRanaut @SonuSood @anky1912 #kamaljain #krishjagarlamudi @shankar.mahadevan #prasoonjoshi @patel_shariq @zeestudiosofficial
The movie is slated to release on January 25, 2018. But looking at the situation right now, we wonder if Manikarnika will be able to hit the screens as per the schedule.