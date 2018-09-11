No panga between Kangana Ranaut and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who has directed some amazing movies like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi, is all set to direct Kangana Ranaut in her next which is titled Panga. A couple of days ago, there were reports that thanks to Kangana’s habit of interfering in her director’s work, Tiwari has decided to draw a no-interference contract for the actress. However, the director has denied the reports.

All the people who are belittling and shaming a Young girl for taking difficult time head on should learn lessons of humanity from a woman like @Ashwinyiyer .... Kangana deserves directors like her .... cheers to girls standing for girls 😘😘🤗🤗♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/ibGoJE24Rt — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 11, 2018

Kangana’s sister Rangoli tweeted Tiwari’s statement. In the statement, she has cleared that the news that has been doing the rounds (no-interference contract) is false and baseless. The statement also reads that with Panga let’s only tell the stories of love. So, this clears the air that there’s no panga between Kangana and Ashwiny.

Well, Kangana nowadays has been quite busy with the shooting of Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi. The actress has worn the director’s hat to complete the patchwork of the film. The biopic on Rani Lakshmibai has been facing quite a lot of issues. Sonu Sood has walked out of the film due to date issues. Reportedly, because of the patchwork shoot, the budget has gone high.

The movie is slated to release on January 25, 2018. But looking at the situation right now, we wonder if Manikarnika will be able to hit the screens as per the schedule.