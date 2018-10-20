No Panga with Kangana Ranaut, she plans to gain 10 kgs

Kangana Ranaut is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses of Bollywood. A few days ago, she wrapped up the shooting of her next release Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and is currently on a vacation in New York. After the Rani Lakshmibai biopic, Kangana will be teaming up with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari for a movie titled Panga in which she will be seen playing the role of a Kabaddi player. The actress is known for going all out to be perfect in her role that she portrays on the big screen and now, according to a report in Mid-day, Kangana will gain 10 kilos for her role in Ashwiny’s film.

A source said, "Kangana will start training in kabaddi as soon as she is back from her vacation in New York. Though she is familiar with the sport, she requires training to showcase it like a professional. But, before she starts doing so, she will gain weight. She is on a high-calorie protein diet, and, over the next month, intends to pack on six kilos." The source adds that as the shooting of the film will progess, Kangana will have to gain more four kilos.

It will be no easy task for Kangana to gain weight as she has always been on a leaner side. The source said, "Kangana may need to incorporate weight training exercises instead." Talking about the diet, Kangana will have nut shakes, fruits and tofu.