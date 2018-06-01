No Sanju-Race 3 clash in Pakistan

The Pakistan Government initially restricted screening of Indian movies for two weeks after the Eid-ul-Fitr, or the end of Ramzan. This led to a buzz that there could be a possible clash between Sanju and Race 3 at the Pakistan box office. Well, the latest report brings in good news. The Pakistan government revised its two-week restriction on Bollywood releases, reducing it to one week. Which means, that the two big-ticket movies can now have a week’s gap in between their releases.

The initial decision of a 2-week restriction was taken to promote the local film industry in Pakistan. “Keeping in view the importance of local film industry and exhibition facilities, the government has decided that screening of Indian movies shall be restricted for a period of one week in total, starting from Eid day on both Eid ul Fitr and Eid ul Azha,” Danyal Gilani, chairman of Central Board of Film Censors, said on behalf of the Ministry of Information Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage.

The previously released Salman Khan movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan, during Eid in Pakistan, had worked well at the box office. With the recent declaration, there may be chances that Race 3 comes out a week earlier if the distributors apply for permission in time.

“I am sure distributors in Pakistan would want the film to come on screens as early as possible after its India release,” told Indian film trade expert Girish Johar to IANS. “Ranbir is a top star, and Salman is undoubtedly a mighty star… I am sure fans across the border are waiting as eagerly as Indian fans for both the films,” he added.