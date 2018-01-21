No Smoking: Anurag Kashyap takes a dig at mandatory disclaimer again

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been a staunch critic of “smoking is injurious to health” disclaimers during movies. The Mukkabaaz director took a dig at the CBFC again on Sunday, 21st January in regards to the mandatory tobacco warning. After watching Darkest Hour, Kashyap tweeted, “It’s fun to watch the ‘smoking warning’ throughout the film as Churchill puffs away on his cigar while trying to figure out his strategy in his Darkest Hour.”

Kashyap has been adamant with his view that showing ‘no-smoking’ disclaimer is not really a bad idea, however, the current approach of showing it during a movie is unacceptable. “It is fine to put an ad before and after the film, but on the film - it’s not just distracting, it’s insulting,” Kashyap had told IANS in an interview.

Kashyap had even filed a case in court over his disagreement to carry a static anti-smoking warning in his film Ugly. However, he had lost the case.

Darkest Hour features actor Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill, for which the actor won his first ‘Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor’ in the ‘Motion Picture-Drama’ category.

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap is once again collaborating with Aanand L Rai after Mukkabaaz for his next movie Manmarziyan. Directed by Kashyap himself, the film stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.