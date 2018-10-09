NoFilterNeha: Karan Johar's moaning to Kajol calling Alia a Kapoor, the promo promises a sassy show

Actress Neha Dhupia is back with another fun-filled season of #NoFilterNeha. It’s the third season and a heavily pregnant Neha is back with triple the fun, as is evident from the recently released promo. It boasts of some unmatched humour and sass, all packed in together.

From Karan Johar moaning to Kajol calling Alia Bhatt ‘Alia Kapoor’, the season promises to be extremely fun and surprising. We also see Katrina Kaif talking about dance, Ayushmann singing, Badshah discussing his issues with Honey Singh and of course, her actor-hubby Angad Bedi getting all candid. Neha reveals a secret about him and his reaction is priceless. Other celebs to appear on her show include Vicky Kaushal, Radhika Apte, Harbhajan Singh and Zoya Akhtar.

Indeed, we are looking forward to this one. Recently, a press conference was held to launch the third season and it had Angad Bedi, Soha Ali Khan and Sophie Choudry in attendance. During media interaction, the women were asked about #MeToo movement gaining momentum after Tanushree Dutta’s sexual assault allegations against Nana Patekar.

Neha had then said, “As a woman, not just as an actor, when I started hearing and reading about it (#metoo movement), it made me angry. It made me furious. The fact that women are coming out and speaking about it. Firstly it (sexual harassment) shouldn’t happen, secondly it is very very brave that they are coming out and speaking about it. I read articles and people are still questioning it. There is no need to question it. We have to believe them. They put themselves out there to such an extent and then people are still saying ‘What if…? or What not…?’. No, not at all. It is a big movement and it started. It is great and now the real clean-up will happen. It is going to happen. It is happening as we speak. It is important that something like this is happening in India as well. So, I would love to go out there and support any woman who needs my help. Talking about it now also makes me angry, so, I am going to stop.”

We wonder if Tanushree too will be on the guest list for the show.