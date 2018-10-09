image
Tuesday, October 9th 2018
English
#NoFilterNeha: Karan Johar's moaning to Kajol calling Alia a Kapoor, the promo promises a sassy show

Bollywood

#NoFilterNeha: Karan Johar's moaning to Kajol calling Alia a Kapoor, the promo promises a sassy show

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   October 09 2018, 11.41 am
back
#NoFilterNehaBollywoodEntertainmentKajolkaran joharNeha DhupiaVicky Kaushal
nextBhaiaji Superhit postponed: Sunny Deol avoids clash with Namaste England and Badhaai Ho
ALSO READ

Rani Mukerji takes over China with her Hichki

Sonali Bendre is beautiful and courageous in these pics shared by Anupam Kher

Ranveer Singh Exclusive: All work no play post his wedding with Deepika Padukone