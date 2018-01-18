Nominations for 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 are here

The beginning of a new year means airing of a host of award shows to commemorate previous year’s efforts by the film industry. But over the years these events are nothing more than just entertaining audiences. And this year’s Jio Filmfare Awards nomination list is no different. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania is nominated in four major categories- Best Actor both male and female, Best Film and Best Director. However, Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar leads the race with a whopping nine nominations in which he had an ‘extended’ cameo.

And here they are! Presenting the nominations for the 63rd #JioFilmfareAwards.https://t.co/kQrZXWhpaH — Filmfare (@filmfare) January 18, 2018

Not that any award is greater than the other, but what came as a surprise was Newton, India’s nomination for Oscars, was nowhere to be seen in either Best Film, Director or Actor categories. However, the much deserved Pankaj Tripathi was nominated in Best Actor in a Supporting Role category only to be pitched against his Newton co-star Rajkummar Rao. Rao is nominated for Bareilly Ki Barfi in the same category.

Getting to the good part, Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium got a nod in the top four categories competing with the superstars- Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar, Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Pakistani Actress Saba Qamar got Best Actor in A Leading Role (Female) nomination, although the only Pakistani to feature in the list. The unconventional Ayushmann Khurrana is also making his way to the top with his film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan featuring on the nomination list.

The show will be hosted by King Khan along with Karan Johar. Khiladi Kumar too will be returning to the stage after six years. Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra and Sunny Leone are among many others who will shake a leg this year. The red carpet for the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards will roll out on January 20.

The full list of nominations are:

BEST FILM

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Hindi Medium

Secret Superstar

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

BEST DIRECTOR

ADVAIT CHANDAN – Secret Superstar

ASHWINI IYER TIWARI – Bareilly Ki Barfi

SAKET CHAUDHARY – Hindi Medium

SHASHANK KHAITAN – Badrinath Ki Dulhania

SHREE NARAYAN SINGH – Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (MALE)

AKSHAY KUMAR – Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

AYUSHMAAN KHURRANA – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

HRITHIK ROSHAN – Kaabil

IRRFAN KHAN – Hindi Medium

SHAH RUKH KHAN – Raees

VARUN DHAWAN – Badrinath Ki Dulhania

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (FEMALE)

ALIA BHATT – Badrinath Ki Dulhania

BHUMI PEDNEKAR – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

SABA QAMAR – Hindi Medium

SRIDEVI – Mom

VIDYA BALAN – Tumhari Sulu

ZAIRA WASIM – Secret Superstar

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (MALE)

AAMIR KHAN – Secret Superstar

DEEPAK DOBRIYAL – Hindi Medium

MANAV KAUL – Tumhari Sulu

NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI – Mom

PANKAJ TRIPATHI – Newton

RAJKUMMAR RAO – Bareilly Ki Barfi

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (FEMALE)

MEHER VIJ – Secret Superstar

RATNA PATHAK SHAH – Lipstick Under My Burkha

SEEMA PAHWA – Bareilly Ki Barfi

SEEMA PAHWA – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

TILLOTAMA SHOME – A Death In The Gunj

BEST MUSIC ALBUM

BADRINATH KI DULHANIA – Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi and Akhil Sachdeva

BAREILLY KI BARFI – Arko, Tanishk Bagchi, Samira Koppikar, Sameer Uddin and Vayu

HALF GIRLFRIEND – Mithoon, Tanishk Bagchi, Rishi Rich, Farhan Saeed, Rahul Mishra, Ami Mishra

JAB HARRY MET SEJAL – Pritam

JAGGA JASOOS – Pritam

SECRET SUPERSTAR – Amit Trivedi

BEST LYRICS

AMITABH BHATTACHARYA – Galti se mistake (Jagga Jasoos)

AMITABH BHATTACHARYA – Ullu ka pattha (Jagga Jasoos)

ARKO PRAVO MUKHERJEE – Nazm nazm (Bareilly Ki Barfi)

KAUSAR MUNIR – Maana ke hum (Meri Pyaari Bindu)

KAUSAR MUNIR – Nachdi phira (Secret Superstar)

SANTANU GHATAK – Rafu (Tumhari Sulu)

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (MALE)

AKHIL SACHDEVA – Humsafar (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)

ARIJIT SINGH – Roke na ruke naina (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)

ARIJIT SINGH – Zaalima (Raees)

ARKO PRAVO MUKHERJEE – Nazm nazm (Bareilly Ki Barfi)

ASH KING – Baarish (Half Girlfriend)

SACHIN SANGHVI – Kho diya (Bhoomi)

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE)

MEGHNA MISHRA – Nachdi phira (Secret Superstar)

MONALI THAKUR – Khol de baahein (Meri Pyaari Bindu)

NIKHITA GANDHI – Ghar (Jab Harry Met Sejal)

RONKINI GUPTA – Rafu (Tumhari Sulu)

SHASHAA TIRUPATI – Kanha (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan)

SHREYA GHOSHAL – Thodi der (Half Girlfriend)

Best Action

Allan Amin – Jagga Jasoos

Franz Spilhaus – Commando 2

Harpal Singh Pali and Ravi Kumar – Rangoon

K Ravi Verma – Raees

Tom Struthers – Tiger Zinda Hai

Best Background Score

Alokananda Dasgupta – Trapped

AR Rahman – Mom

Naren Chandavarkar and Benedict Taylor – Daddy

Pritam – Jagga Jasoos

Sagar Desai – A Death In The Gunj

Tajdar Junaid – Mukti Bhawan

Best Production Design

Anita Rajgopalan Lata, Donal Raegan Gracy – Raees

Parul Sondh – Daddy

Siddharth Sirohi – A Death In The Gunj

Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray – Rangoon

Best Costume

Dolly Ahluwalia – Rangoon

Nidhi and Divya Gambhir – Daddy

Rohit Chaturvedi – A Death In The Gunj

Best Sound Design

Anish John – Trapped

Baylon Fonseca and Dhiman Karmakar – Raees

Nihar Ranjan Samal – Mom

Subhash Sahoo – Tumhari Sulu

Udit Duseja – Daddy

Best Editing

Aarif Sheikh and Manas Mittal – A Death In The Gunj

Monisha R Baldawa – Mom

Nitin Baid – Trapped

Shweta Venkat Mathew – Newton

Best Choreography

Ganesh Acharya – (Badri ki dulhania – Badrinath Ki Dulhania)

Shiamak Davar (Ullu ka pattha – Jagga Jasoos)

Sudesh Adhana – (Bloody hell – Rangoon)

Vijay Ganguly – (Ban ja rani – Tumhari Sulu)

Vijay Ganguly – (Khaana khaake – Jagga Jasoos)

Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani (Galti se mistake – Jagga Jasoos)

Best Original Story

Amit Joshi – Trapped

Amit V Masurkar – Newton

Rahul Dahiya – G Kutta Se

Shanker Raman and Sourabh Ratnu – Gurgaon

Shubhashish Bhutiani – Mukti Bhawan

Suresh Triveni – Tumhari Sulu

Best Dialogue

Hitesh Kewaliya – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Mayank Tweari and Amit V Masurkar – Newton

Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain – Bareilly Ki Barfi

Subhash Kapoor – Jolly LLB 2

Suresh Triveni, Vijay Maurya – Tumhari Sulu

Best Screenplay

Advait Chandan – Secret Superstar

Amit Joshi and Hardik Mehta – Trapped

Mayank Tewari and Amit V Masurkar – Newton

Shubhashish Bhutiani – Mukti Bhawan

Subhash Kapoor – Jolly LLB 2

Best Cinematography

Jessica Lee Gagne and Pankaj Kumar – Daddy

Pankaj Kumar – Rangoon

Ravi Varman – Jagga Jasoos

Sirsha Ray – A Death In The Gunj

Swapnil S Sonawane – Newton