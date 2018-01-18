Nominations for 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 are here

The beginning of a new year means airing of a host of award shows to commemorate previous year’s efforts by the film industry. But over the years these events are nothing more than just entertaining audiences. And this year’s Jio Filmfare Awards nomination list is no different. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania is nominated in four major categories- Best Actor both male and female, Best Film and Best Director. However, Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar leads the race with a whopping nine nominations in which he had an ‘extended’ cameo.
And here they are!
Presenting the nominations for the 63rd #JioFilmfareAwards.https://t.co/kQrZXWhpaH— Filmfare (@filmfare) January 18, 2018
Not that any award is greater than the other, but what came as a surprise was Newton, India’s nomination for Oscars, was nowhere to be seen in either Best Film, Director or Actor categories. However, the much deserved Pankaj Tripathi was nominated in Best Actor in a Supporting Role category only to be pitched against his Newton co-star Rajkummar Rao. Rao is nominated for Bareilly Ki Barfi in the same category.
Getting to the good part, Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium got a nod in the top four categories competing with the superstars- Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar, Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Pakistani Actress Saba Qamar got Best Actor in A Leading Role (Female) nomination, although the only Pakistani to feature in the list. The unconventional Ayushmann Khurrana is also making his way to the top with his film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan featuring on the nomination list.
The show will be hosted by King Khan along with Karan Johar. Khiladi Kumar too will be returning to the stage after six years. Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra and Sunny Leone are among many others who will shake a leg this year. The red carpet for the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards will roll out on January 20.The full list of nominations are:
BEST FILMBadrinath Ki Dulhania
Bareilly Ki Barfi
Hindi Medium
Secret Superstar
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
BEST DIRECTORADVAIT CHANDAN – Secret Superstar
ASHWINI IYER TIWARI – Bareilly Ki Barfi
SAKET CHAUDHARY – Hindi Medium
SHASHANK KHAITAN – Badrinath Ki Dulhania
SHREE NARAYAN SINGH – Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (MALE)AKSHAY KUMAR – Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
AYUSHMAAN KHURRANA – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
HRITHIK ROSHAN – Kaabil
IRRFAN KHAN – Hindi Medium
SHAH RUKH KHAN – Raees
VARUN DHAWAN – Badrinath Ki Dulhania
BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (FEMALE)
ALIA BHATT – Badrinath Ki Dulhania
BHUMI PEDNEKAR – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
SABA QAMAR – Hindi Medium
SRIDEVI – Mom
VIDYA BALAN – Tumhari Sulu
ZAIRA WASIM – Secret Superstar
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (MALE)
AAMIR KHAN – Secret Superstar
DEEPAK DOBRIYAL – Hindi Medium
MANAV KAUL – Tumhari Sulu
NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI – Mom
PANKAJ TRIPATHI – Newton
RAJKUMMAR RAO – Bareilly Ki Barfi
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (FEMALE)MEHER VIJ – Secret Superstar
RATNA PATHAK SHAH – Lipstick Under My Burkha
SEEMA PAHWA – Bareilly Ki Barfi
SEEMA PAHWA – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
TILLOTAMA SHOME – A Death In The Gunj
BEST MUSIC ALBUMBADRINATH KI DULHANIA – Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi and Akhil Sachdeva
BAREILLY KI BARFI – Arko, Tanishk Bagchi, Samira Koppikar, Sameer Uddin and Vayu
HALF GIRLFRIEND – Mithoon, Tanishk Bagchi, Rishi Rich, Farhan Saeed, Rahul Mishra, Ami Mishra
JAB HARRY MET SEJAL – Pritam
JAGGA JASOOS – Pritam
SECRET SUPERSTAR – Amit Trivedi
BEST LYRICSAMITABH BHATTACHARYA – Galti se mistake (Jagga Jasoos)
AMITABH BHATTACHARYA – Ullu ka pattha (Jagga Jasoos)
ARKO PRAVO MUKHERJEE – Nazm nazm (Bareilly Ki Barfi)
KAUSAR MUNIR – Maana ke hum (Meri Pyaari Bindu)
KAUSAR MUNIR – Nachdi phira (Secret Superstar)
SANTANU GHATAK – Rafu (Tumhari Sulu)
BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (MALE)AKHIL SACHDEVA – Humsafar (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)
ARIJIT SINGH – Roke na ruke naina (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)
ARIJIT SINGH – Zaalima (Raees)
ARKO PRAVO MUKHERJEE – Nazm nazm (Bareilly Ki Barfi)
ASH KING – Baarish (Half Girlfriend)
SACHIN SANGHVI – Kho diya (Bhoomi)
BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE)MEGHNA MISHRA – Nachdi phira (Secret Superstar)
MONALI THAKUR – Khol de baahein (Meri Pyaari Bindu)
NIKHITA GANDHI – Ghar (Jab Harry Met Sejal)
RONKINI GUPTA – Rafu (Tumhari Sulu)
SHASHAA TIRUPATI – Kanha (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan)
SHREYA GHOSHAL – Thodi der (Half Girlfriend)
Best ActionAllan Amin – Jagga Jasoos
Franz Spilhaus – Commando 2
Harpal Singh Pali and Ravi Kumar – Rangoon
K Ravi Verma – Raees
Tom Struthers – Tiger Zinda Hai
Best Background ScoreAlokananda Dasgupta – Trapped
AR Rahman – Mom
Naren Chandavarkar and Benedict Taylor – Daddy
Pritam – Jagga Jasoos
Sagar Desai – A Death In The Gunj
Tajdar Junaid – Mukti Bhawan
Best Production DesignAnita Rajgopalan Lata, Donal Raegan Gracy – Raees
Parul Sondh – Daddy
Siddharth Sirohi – A Death In The Gunj
Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray – Rangoon
Best CostumeDolly Ahluwalia – Rangoon
Nidhi and Divya Gambhir – Daddy
Rohit Chaturvedi – A Death In The Gunj
Best Sound DesignAnish John – Trapped
Baylon Fonseca and Dhiman Karmakar – Raees
Nihar Ranjan Samal – Mom
Subhash Sahoo – Tumhari Sulu
Udit Duseja – Daddy
Best EditingAarif Sheikh and Manas Mittal – A Death In The Gunj
Monisha R Baldawa – Mom
Nitin Baid – Trapped
Shweta Venkat Mathew – Newton
Best ChoreographyGanesh Acharya – (Badri ki dulhania – Badrinath Ki Dulhania)
Shiamak Davar (Ullu ka pattha – Jagga Jasoos)
Sudesh Adhana – (Bloody hell – Rangoon)
Vijay Ganguly – (Ban ja rani – Tumhari Sulu)
Vijay Ganguly – (Khaana khaake – Jagga Jasoos)
Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani (Galti se mistake – Jagga Jasoos)
Best Original StoryAmit Joshi – Trapped
Amit V Masurkar – Newton
Rahul Dahiya – G Kutta Se
Shanker Raman and Sourabh Ratnu – Gurgaon
Shubhashish Bhutiani – Mukti Bhawan
Suresh Triveni – Tumhari Sulu
Best DialogueHitesh Kewaliya – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Mayank Tweari and Amit V Masurkar – Newton
Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain – Bareilly Ki Barfi
Subhash Kapoor – Jolly LLB 2
Suresh Triveni, Vijay Maurya – Tumhari Sulu
Best ScreenplayAdvait Chandan – Secret Superstar
Amit Joshi and Hardik Mehta – Trapped
Mayank Tewari and Amit V Masurkar – Newton
Shubhashish Bhutiani – Mukti Bhawan
Subhash Kapoor – Jolly LLB 2
Best CinematographyJessica Lee Gagne and Pankaj Kumar – Daddy
Pankaj Kumar – Rangoon
Ravi Varman – Jagga Jasoos
Sirsha Ray – A Death In The GunjSwapnil S Sonawane – Newton