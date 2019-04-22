image
  3. Bollywood
Nora Fatehi all set for an item number in Mahira Khan's film

Bollywood

Nora Fatehi all set for an item number in Mahira Khan's film

Dilbar goes to Pakistan, or so it seems! 

back
BollywoodEntertainmentMahira KhanNora Fatehi
nextAyushmann Khurrana reunited with Annu Kapoor, 7 years after Vicky Donor!

within