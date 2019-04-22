Nora Fatehi all set for an item number in Mahira Khan's film

Almas Khateeb April 22 2019, 5.04 pm April 22 2019, 5.04 pm

Adele's Rumour Has It seems most appropriate for our Hindi Film Industry. The latest rumour has it that Nora Fatehi will be grooving in a new item number. However, this isn't the surprising news that caught out attention, no. It is the fact that this supposed item number is in Mahira Khan's film, Superstar. Yes, you guessed it right, Nora Fatehi will be shooting an item number in and for Pakistan.

Known popularly for the latest rendition of Dilbar, Nora Fatehi rose to prominence for her part Morrocan - par Canadian features. Trained as a dancer, Fatehi is best known for her belly-dancing. The item song is assumed to feature Bilal Ashraf, the male lead in Mahira Khan's film. In case you've missed it, here's Dilbar:

Fatehi was recently in the news for her comments over her break-up with Angad Bedi (who is currently married to Neha Dhupia), “I don't want people to think that when you are low and dabble with depression that you are not strong. You are still strong! I lost that drive (for) 2 months.” It was around the same time she auditioned for Salman Khan's Bharat. "When I was called to audition for ‘Bharat’ which was way before “Dilbar” happened... I remember after my audition, I came down I was sitting on the bench, crying and felt shitty that where is my drive and my ambition? Then this one girl comes up to me and says, “Ma’am can you please record this audition for me”, I was crying, and I took her phone and she stands against the wall and I start recording." Clearly, the break-up was hard for Fatehi, but she seems to have bounced back.

Superstar is reportedly being directed by Mohammad Ehteshamuddin and is produced under the banner of Momina Duraid productions. Currently being shot in the Peshawar region of Pakistan, Superstar doesn't have a release date yet.