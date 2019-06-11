Ranjini Maitra June 11 2019, 9.40 pm June 11 2019, 9.40 pm

Her last film Bharat has released and Nora Fatehi is now taking a break. We hear she is in Bangkok, roaming around the streets, shopping till she drops and much more. What better way to get away from your otherwise hectic life, jam-packed schedule and have some fun? Nora took her fun to another level, though. She is roleplaying as a street seller now...ahem!

We got our hands on a video which has Nora practising her skills of salesmanship. She is sitting in the middle of a sea of shorts (and we don't know if she actually bought ALL of them or if it is just a store she is visiting) and is offering you to buy them. If you are a street shopper, you'd figure out that she is no less an expert than the guys on the footpath, offering you lucrative prices and getting their business done. Dancing like a pro is clearly not the only thing Nora is good at!

View this post on Instagram Catch me at your nearest street market selling shorts. LOL @rajitdev A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on Jun 11, 2019 at 5:38am PDT

Nora, as she grooved to a remade version of Dilbar, immediately ran viral on the internet. Her special number in Stree was hugely popular as well.

"I come from a very conservative Arab family. I used to practice at home in my room and used to watch videos of people I really admired. And the way I did it well, is because of my love for performing. I was scared to dance in front of people. But now I have a whole nation that loves how I dance. It gives me the drive to learn more. I hope someday I will be appreciated as an actor too," she said, in an interview with India Today.