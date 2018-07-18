Nora Fatehi refuses to acknowledge ex-bae Angad Bedi, asks “Who is he?”

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia’s wedding came as a surprise as no one saw this coming. They married on May 10 in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in New Delhi and announced about the same on Instagram with a picture from their wedding ceremony.

While, the couple is enjoying their blissful married life, the focus has shifted toward Angad’s alleged past affair with the sexy item number specialist Nora Fatehi. Nora, who has been a part of several dance numbers is basking in the success of the recreated version of Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate that has been topping the charts.

She has been getting immense praises for her belly dancing moves and in a recent interview with a daily, when she was quizzed if she congratulated Angad on his wedding to Neha, she said, “Who is Angad? I don’t even know who Angad Bedi is. I never dated him, so I don’t know what you’re talking about. I have nothing to say about his wedding since I’ve never met him and I don’t care what’s happening in his married life.”

It’s a given that Nora doesn’t wish to discuss him, because they had been quite close once upon a time, and even used to share pictures together on social media. They had even attended Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s wedding together, and in an interview with a news agency, Nora had even called Angad her ‘best friend’.

So, her recent confession about not having met him at all, comes as a surprise to us.