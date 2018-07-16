Nora Fatehi roped in for a sizzling dance number in Salman Khan’s Bharat!

Morrocan-Canadian actress, Nora Fatehi enjoys a huge fan following on social media, especially on Instagram, where she often puts up videos showing off her incredible dancing skills. She not only nails it in belly dancing, but also does afro and hip hop. Her latest stint Dilbar in Milap Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate starring John Abraham, has broken all records to become the first Indian song to reach number 3 on the Billboards YouTube charts.

And looks like that is the reason why Nora is in the spotlight and is getting a lot of international as well Bollywood offers. Yes, you heard that right!

According to a report in Bollywood life, Nora will be part of Salman Khan’s Bharat, as the babe is roped in for a dance number. Reportedly when approached, Nora didn’t reveal any plans about featuring in Bharat. But the actress did drop a hint. She said, “You will be seeing me in a few really great projects for sure. The announcements will be made very soon I am extremely excited and hoping I can do justice to everything that comes my way.”

If the reports are any bit true, this collaboration of Nora along with Salman Khan is really huge. We literally are very much excited here, as we all know Nora has got those perfect moves and add to it Salman’s tadka, the dance number will surely be a chartbuster.

However, it’s left to see if Salman too will join Nora in this song or will it be a solo track.