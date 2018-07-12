Nora Fatehi to do an item number for Rajkummar Rao's Stree- Another run-of-the-mill track on its way?

Nora Fatehi recently appeared in the remade version of Dilbar from John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate. The iconic number from the '90s originally had Sushmita Sen grooving on it. While Nora is flamboyant with her moves, the recreated track has met with mixed response. However, she is now set to perform an item number for Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree.

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on Jul 3, 2018 at 9:20am PDT

“Stree is a horror comedy film, and so the dance will also have humorous elements to it. Even the attire will be quirky and interesting, like Nora sporting sneakers with a sari. The lyrics are also quite witty. A fun number, it comes at an important intersection of the film," a source informed DNA.

Nora will be joined by Rajkummar Rao, who himself is quite an energetic dancer.

A post shared by Raj Kummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on Dec 27, 2017 at 9:52am PST

Over the last few years, even fewer number of item numbers have managed to be remembered, Sunny Leone's Laila from Raees being one of them. Sunny's Trippy Trippy from Bhoomi, Urvashi Rautela's Sara Zamana, Urmila Matondkar's Bewafa Beauty from Blackmail among others were all met with average to poor response. That's precisely because they had nothing new to offer.

Will Nora's number stand out from the crowd? Let's wait and watch.