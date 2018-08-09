Nora Fatehi’s smouldering still from Stree will sweep off all Dilbar vibes from your minds

She set our screens on fire as she sizzled on the recreated version of Dilbar. And Nora Fatehi is back with another banging hot number. At least the still certainly suggests so. Nora will soon be gyrating on the beats of a new song from Stree, and the makers recently released a still of hers from the same. And boy, is she HOT! That rustic look is surely taking our breaths away.

Drenched in that look of wine, and a gaze that can kill, Nora looks ready to seduce us with her awesome moves.

The song, titled Kamariya, will feature Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana alongside Nora. Nora, who took to Instagram to share the first look of the song, also revealed that the trailer will be unveiled on Thursday.

Sharing her excitement with mid-day, Nora stated, "I liked the way Kamariya had been conceptualised. Performing with Rajkummar, Aparshakti [Khurana] and Abhishek [Banerjee] in the song was a breeze. A lot of effort was put into it since it includes some difficult steps, but we had a lot of fun."

Well, one can’t deny that the actress is on a roll. She has also bagged a special song in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, the shooting of which has already begun.