Nostalgia hit Rani Mukerji as she shot with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol after 19 years

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol will unite after almost 2 decades. Starring Shah Rukh in the lead role of a dwarf, this Anand L Rai directorial will see the actor reunite with two of his favourite female co-stars – Rani and Kajol, both of whom have a special appearance, playing themselves in the film.

And it seems it wasn’t just their fans, who took a trip down the memory lane with the news of the reunion, nostalgia hit Rani too as she shot with the two actors. Rani interacted with the media at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Hichki, which will release on February 28, 2018. When asked how it was to be on the set with Shah Rukh and Kajol, Rani quipped, “It was fantastic. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2!”

Besides Rani and Kajol, the film will also see special appearances by Karisma Kapoor, Sridevi and Alia Bhatt, who will also be seen playing themselves. The sequence featuring these female actors, comes in the film as one of the female lead actors, Katrina Kaif, plays a film star in the movie.

Also, when Rani was asked about her 20-year Bollywood journey, the actress credited actors like SRK from whom she learned a lot. "I got an opportunity to work with Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan in my first three films; and my learning started when I saw them put in the kind of hard work they do. It has been a huge learning experience for me because with every film, every director and every actor, you learn something new regardless of whether the film works at the box office or not."