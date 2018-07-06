Not a drill! Salman Khan is now a global PEACE ICON

The Dabangg star of Bollywood, Salman Khan wears many titles in his own bindass way. He also owns a fashion line with the same name as his charitable trust - Being Human. The name of his clothing line is taken seriously here, we all have seen that. And so he has been honoured with a title of the global ambassador for peace. Yes, this is for true guys!

Salman Khan was handed over the certificate of recognition for a global ambassador for peace through entertainment and philanthropic work by the Capital Post and Capital Media group in Washington DC today July 5th.

Not just Salman, even Katrina Kaif was given the certificate of recognition as a style icon by the same Media group. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Prabhudeva and Guru Randhawa attended a press conference in Washington DC for the Da-Bangg tour.

The eagerly awaited concert is slated to be held in the magnificent Capital One Arena in Washington on July 6th.

For the unaware, Salman Khan is currently touring the US with Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha and others as a part of the tour. Images and videos from their stage performances have already gone viral and fans are going gaga over them.