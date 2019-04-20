Not Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone was the original choice as Roop for Kalank?

Onkar Kulkarni April 20 2019, 6.58 pm April 20 2019, 6.58 pm

Alia Bhatt looked beautiful in every single frame she appeared in Kalank. Now, can you imagine the Abhishek Varman film with Deepika Padukone as Roop instead? This is exactly what has come to light after the release of the Karan Johar’s production venture. As reported by Pinkvilla, the film was to star Deepika Padukone opposite Varun Dhawan as Roop! However, the leggy lass turned down the project. It’s said that the production house reached Deepika first but she declined the offer for reason best known to her.

The Sanjay Dutt-Madhuri Dixit Nene starrer is being compared with Sanjay Leela Bhansali films for the grandeur, with the beautiful sets and costumes. Co-incidentally, Deepika has been a part of Bhansali films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, thus it would have been interesting to see Deepika in a film which is seen at par with SLB’s. On that note, would Deepika be able to match steps like Alia’s in the hit song Ghar More Pardesiya? Interestingly, this would have been a casting coup of sorts, with Kalank bringing Varun Dhawan and Deepika together on-screen for the first ever time.

Post Padmaavat which starred her opposite hubby Ranveer Singh, the actress took a break from movies. After her portrayal as Rani Padmaavati, she got busy with her wedding prep as she said ‘I do’ to Ranveer at a destination wedding in Italy. Once back from her break, Deepika took a giant leap in showbiz as she turned producer and announced her next project. In collaboration with Raazi fame Meghna Gulzar, the actress is doing Chhapaak, which is being co-produced and directed by Meghna. The film stars Vikrant Massey and is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.