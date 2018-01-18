Not Amitabh, but Abhishek Bachchan unveils Dabboo Ratnani’s 2018 calendar

Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch is a much awaited, watched and attended event on the social calendars of many Bollywood biggies. However, Amitabh Bachchan could not grace the event this year to launch the calendar, but Abhishek was quick to step into his father's shoes as he launched the fashion and celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s annual calendar. The calendar is in its 19th edition and the glamourous pages of which is graced by the who’s who of the tinsel town.

Our photographers Sachin Gokhale and Jaydev Satapathy were at the event.

Over the week, Dabboo had been teasing the fans with behind-the-scene videos and images. This year’s calendar features Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Kajol, Aamir Khan, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Farhan Akhtar, Sidharth Malhotra and more. Every year Ratnani introduces two new faces, last year it was Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. This year, however, Ratnani will introduce just one new celebrity, recently crowned Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar. She looks spellbound in her multi-coloured bodice.

One of the most awaited events of the year, Dabboo’s calendar is a visual treat. It displays stars in their best avatar as they let their hair down in front of the camera.