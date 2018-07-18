Not an actor, here's what Sridevi wanted daughter Janhvi Kapoor to be!

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to begin her journey in Bollywood. Dhadak can just be the beginning every debutant dreams of if it works out. With a fresh, young talent like Ishaan Khatter to accompany her and a strong banner like Dharma Productions, quite sure it will. But did you know that mommy Sridevi did not want her elder daughter to be an actress.

"When I was a kid, she really wanted me to become a doctor. I don’t know why, and I was like, ‘I am sorry mom, but I don’t have the intellect to become a doctor," Janhvi said, while talking to Indian Express.

And what happened when she told everyone she was going to be an actress? “There were a lot of sounds. There was a lot of ‘Aiyyo!’, but I think she knew that the bug had bitten this poor girl," the newbie chuckled.

For those who don't know, Sridevi had been critical of Janhvi's performance in Dhadak, after she watched it. As the perfectionist that as she was, she pointed out how Janhvi's eye makeup could be better. But, she was happy.

As they say, what has to happen, just finds its way!