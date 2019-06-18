Divya Ramnani June 18 2019, 4.57 pm June 18 2019, 4.57 pm

Piku starring Deepika Padukone is among one of her most memorable performances. Everything about this light-hearted family drama was perfect, be it the heartwarming story, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan’s adorable camaraderie and Irrfan Khan’s innocence. While Piku earned Deepika a lot of praises and was a milestone in her career, she wasn’t always destined to star in this film. Yes! As surprising as it sounds, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s first choice was rather Parineeti Chopra.

It was during her visit to Neha Dhupia’s chat show that Parineeti Chopra confirmed being approached for Piku. Not only that, but the actor also opened up why she let go of this Shoojit Sircar directorial. Parineeti stated that she could have been in the place of Deepika in Piku (2015). The Ishaqzaade actor further added she didn’t opt out of the film, in fact, there was some confusion. Parineeti said, “I didn’t really turn down the film… there was confusion. I was going to do another film at the same time and then that film also didn’t happen, so it was my loss.” Better luck next time, Pari!

Take a look at Parineeti Chopra’s pretty selfie:

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra is currently prepping up for a sports biopic on badminton star Saina Nehwal. The film was supposed to star Shraddha Kapoor, however, she opted out citing date issues. The film is going to be helmed by Amol Gupte and will go on floors in the month of October. Parineeti makes it a point to treat fans with pictures from her training sessions for the film.

Have a look at Parineeti Chopra’s preparations for Saina Nehwal biopic here: