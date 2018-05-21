Not just Alia in Raazi, but these actresses too broke the BO with their women-centric films

At 25, Alia Bhatt has shown versatility that most actors struggle with even after decades of practicing the craft. And with her recent release Raazi, with Sehmat she has achieved yet another level of finesse. Alia captured the vein of the character and poured her soul into delivering every emotion that the real Sehmat must have felt, all those years back. One can’t help but be in awe of her. And not just critically, the movie is faring well commercially too, inching closer towards the 100-crore mark with each passing day. A huge feat in Bollywood for a female actor to successfully carry a movie on her shoulders, breaking stereotypes. Times are changing, for good, as we have recently seen quite a few actresses breaking the notion that only male actors can rule the box office.

So let’s take a look at the recent incidents when Bollywood actresses shattered the box office myth with good content and good moolah.

Alia Bhatt in Raazi, Dear Zindagi, Highway

Alia stunned us with the portrayal of Sehmat in Raazi, but this is not the first time she has wowed us or the box office with her performance. Be it her Kyra in Dear Zindagi, who opens up with each therapy session, or Veera in Highway, she plowed through every facet of the character, and the audience loved her. Result? Ringing numbers at the box office.

Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom, 7 Khoon Maaf

PeeCee is a star and no one can doubt the fact. Before she went on to rule Hollywood, she ruled the rooster of Hindi Cinema. Mary Kom, 7 Khoon Maaf are testimony to the fact that PeeCee pulled the movies purely on the basis of her talent and charisma.

Anushka Sharma in Pari, Phillauri, NH10

Ever since Anushka launched her production house, she has been trying to bring to us stories that matter. From her hardcore character in NH10, to the role of a ghost in Phillauri, to even the dark and dreary demon who is stuck in the dilemma of being good or giving in to her nature, Anushka’s characters are amazing. Though Pari and Phillauri were duds, but NH10 surely had a good run at the box office.

Rani Mukerji in Hichki, Mardaani

Rani’s acting chops are known to all. She carved a niche for herself critically as well as commercially. Her comeback films Mardaani and Hichki are proof of the fact that audience is open to good content and women-centric movies.

Vidya Balan in Kahaani, Tumhari Sulu, Ishqiya, Begum Jaan

Now this one’s a name which needs absolutely no introduction. Vidya has excelled in the all the movies where she was a bigger star. From Ishqiya to Tumhari Sulu to the ultimate Kahaani and Begum Jaan, Vidya rocked at the box office solely on the basis of her prowess.

Sridevi in MOM, English Vinglish

It was like she never left. Sridevi returned to screen after a long hiatus, in ‘English Vinglish’ and wowed the critics and audience alike, as she laughed through the box office. She again took a break and returned with a thrilling tale of a mother seeking revenge for her daughter’s rape, and shook us with it. It’s a sad truth that we will never see her on the big screen again.

Kangana Ranaut in Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Here comes the Queen. None thought that this simple girl from Himachal would turn around Bollywood. And that she did, Kangana Ranaut set the money ringing at the box office with her amazing performances. Be it Rani from Queen, or Tanu and Datto from Tanu Weds Manu, she was a rockstar.

Deepika Padukone in Piku

None would have imagined that the dainty and darling Shanti from Om Shanti Om could become the angry daughter who shouts on her Baba yet loves him unconditionally. Furthermore, her pairing with Irrfan Khan was highly unconventional. But Deepika rocked through the BO with Piku.

Sonam Kapoor in Neerja

Now comes the movie which made every single person cry. Sonam shined in the biopic of Neerja Bhanot. The audience cried, poured their heart out in theatres, and money at the box office.

So which ones are your favourite?