Not just Mouni Roy, this TV actress is also making her Bollywood debut this year

We all are excited to see television’s Naagin, Mouni Roy on the big screen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold. She is surely gearing for a big Bollywood debut. But, not just Mouni there’s one more TV actress who is all set for her Bollywood debut. Well, we are talking Dipika Kakar. The actress will be seen in JP Dutta’s Paltan.

Dipika recently took to Twitter to inform her fans that she has started dubbing for the movie, and posted a picture from the studio.

The actress is known for her role of Simar in the show Sasural Simar Ka. After being in the show for around six years, Dipika decided to bid adieu to the character of Sirmar. She was recently seen in a cameo in the show Qayamath Ki Raat.

Dipika tied the knot with her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib Ibrahim in February this year. We are sure fans of the actress are quite excited to see her on the big screen.

Talking about Paltan, the movie also stars Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Siddhanth Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Luv Sinha Gurmeet Choudhary and Sonal Chauhan. It is slated to hit the screens on September 7, 2018.