Not just ours, but Ranbir and Alia are Jaya Prada's favourite too!

The beautiful Jaya Prada is ready for her second innings! We already reported that her comeback will be on the small screen this time. The actor who later expanded her forte to regional films as well is to be a part of the Hindi TV show Perfect Pati. In a recent conversation with DNA, she was asked as to which Hindi film of hers could be remade. Can you guess her answer?

"There are several films but I would want Sargam to be remade because it is a film for all-time. It was extremely successful, it ran in the theatres for one year! It proved to be my successful entry into Bollywood. It remains fresh. It was a beautiful film full of dance," she said.

Now, the next obvious question is, who all can slip into the iconic roles of her and Rishi Kapoor’s? We loved her choice!

"Rishiji's son (Ranbir Kapoor) will be the best to play his role. Woh koi bhi character apna sakta hai (He can play any character). Look at what he has done in Sanju. But it's the director's strength, too. And hats off to the screenplay. Honestly, we are all director's artistes. As for my role, Alia (Bhatt) will be ideal to play it. She is sensitive, cute and a natural. She is really good," Jaya said.

That's quite a statement! At a time when the two lovebirds are winning the internet every day, we quite love the idea of them being paired for another film (Brahmastra being the first one).

Are Ranbir and Alia listening? If not, are the directors listening at least?