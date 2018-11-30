image
Friday, November 30th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Not just Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Katy Perry, Elizabeth Hurley too got hitched in India

Bollywood

Not just Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Katy Perry, Elizabeth Hurley too got hitched in India

Rashma ShettyRashma Shetty   November 30 2018, 11.33 am
back
BollywoodElizabeth HurleyEntertainmentKaty Perrynick jonasPriyanka Chopra
nextHere’s why it’s UNFAIR to compare Rajinikanth’s 2.0 box office collections to Baahubali
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: BFF Arpita Khan Sharma lands in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra was disappointed that Nick Jonas didn't seal it with a kiss even after she took him home

When Nick Jonas met Priyanka Chopra's mother in a nightgown