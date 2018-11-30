Not just Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Katy Perry, Elizabeth Hurley too got hitched in India

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot in Jodhpur. The Quantico actress flew down to India after celebrating her bachelorette parties abroad. A few days back, fiancé Nick Jonas too came to India and the couple celebrated Thanksgiving in the capital. Nick’s family has arrived and Sophie Turner and brother Joe Jonas were seen in Indian attire attending one of the first functions at Priyanka’s old residence in Mumbai. The couple flew to Jodhpur and the wedding festivities have already begun we hear. The sangeet will take place tomorrow, where we hear that PC will dance to her hit Bollywood track Desi Girl and Nick Jonas will dedicate a special number for his ladylove. The white wedding that will be held on December 1 and the Indian style ceremony will take place a day after on December 2.

If the buzz is to be believed then in the next four days the guests will have a whale of a time in the thirty odd ceremonies that include lunches and dinners at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. The couple also has planned filmi entries, we hear Nick Jonas, who’s already at the location will make an entry in a helicopter for one of the ceremonies and for the Punjabi rituals the ride will be a special chariot. The palace authorities have informed visitors in advance that the premise open for tourism will be closed from November 29 to December 4. While all this may be overwhelming for the Jonas’, Nick will not be the first celebrity from the west to get married in India.

Katy Perry and Russel Brand got hitched 8 years ago at Aman-e-Khas luxury resort located in the outskirts of Ranthambore forest. Then 25-year-old American singer married the English comedian ten years her senior in an intimate ceremony. While they had a white wedding, the couple hosted a Bollywood theme party for their guests and dressed up in traditional Indian attires.

Model-actress Elizabeth Hurley married businessman Arun Nayar in a grand ceremony at the same place where Nickyanka will exchange wedding vows. That’s right, Arun and Liz Hurley had 8-day wedding celebrations that cost a whopping 2.5 million dollars. The couple first walked the aisle at the Sudeley Castle in Gloucestershire, England and then came to India to have a grand ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. The pictures of Liz-Arun’s wedding revealed that the sangeet, mehendi and wedding ceremonies were no less than an extravagant Bollywood affair.

While Priyanka’s contemporaries like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma chose Italy and Tuscany as their wedding locations, PC who’s been living in the US decided to have a big fat Indian wedding back home. We hear that the guests have signed a confidentiality clause and the security at Umaid Bhawan has been beefed up. Priyanka has invited the Prime Minister of India, Mr Narendra Modi to grace her wedding reception and the PM we hear has obliged too. While we saw some of Priyanka’s close friends from India and abroad arrive at Jodhpur today, we will have to wait and find out which Bollywood stars will be attending the actress’ wedding. Buzz is that Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka’s Baywatch co-star who has also worked with Nick in Jumanji will be coming to India to be a part of Nick and Priyanka’s big day.

While Nick might not be the first or last Hollywood celebrity to get married in India, we bet that the 26-year-old singer’s wedding to 36-year-old actress will be the talk of town in the coming days and the years that follow. Stay tuned for more on Nickyanka wedding right here!