Not just Zingaat, Karan Johar has given a Bollywood twist to these two Marathi songs too

“Naache zing zing zing zing zing zingaat

It’s difficult to gauge the amount of ‘zing’ this song has, but needless to say, it is simply fabulous. Earlier featured in Marathi film, Sairat, and now in Karan Johar’s Dhadak, Zingaat is making us dance like there is no tomorrow and we aren’t complaining.

But, well, if you think this is for the first time that Karna Johar gave a Bollywood twist to a Marathi song, then you are mistaken. You’ll be surprised to know that two very famous songs, Chikni Chameli and Mera Naam Mary Hai, from Karan Johar’s films are also a recreated version of famous Marathi songs.

We all loved the track Chikni Chameli from Hrithik Roshan-starrer Agneepath. Katrina Kaif’s thumkas stole our hearts and the actress looked super-hot grooving on this very desi track. But, did you know it is not an original composition? Chikni Chameli was an adapted version of the Marathi song Kombadi Palali. Don’t believe us? Watch the Marathi song here and you will be able to strike the similarity…

Well of course, thanks to Katrina Kaif, and the impact of Agneepath, Chikni Chameli became a massive hit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked sizzling in the track Mera Naam Mary Hai. The actress showed us her killer moves and we were drooling over her mesmerizing expressions in the song. But well, this one too was a recreated version of the song titled Ye Go Ye Ye Maina from Marathi film Jatra. Well, even though Ye Go Ye Ye Maina had Hindi lyrics, but it had Marathi flavour attached to it. Thanks to the tune and the entertaining beats of dhol, Ye Go Ye Ye Maina became a classic number. Watch it here…

Looks like KJo has some fascination with Marathi songs. We wonder which one will be the next…