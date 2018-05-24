Not Kangana Ranaut, here's the actress who's playing Rajkummar Rao's love interest in Mental Hai Kya

Post the quirky posters and the leaked images,makers of Mental Hai Kya now introduce a new member to the team. Actor Amyra Dastur, who recently bagged a role in Sanjay Dutt’s Prasthanam remake, will be joining the Mental Hai Kya team besides Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut. The actress will be reportedly seen playing the role of Rajkummar’s love interest in the psychological thriller. Mental Hai kya will be the seventh Bollywood appearance of the actress.

Revealing about her character, a source told Mumbai Mirror, “Amyra plays a simple, chirpy girl-next-door and began shooting last week. Most of her scenes are with Rajkummar, which will be filmed in Mumbai”. The source further informed that Rao even got his ears pierced for the movie.

Amyra was last seen in a special appearance in Saif Ali Khan’s experimental black comedy Kaalakaandi. She also starred in Jackie Chan’s Indo-Chinese project Kung Fu Yoga alongside Disha Patani and Sonu Sood. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Prateik Babbar’s Issaq in 2013. In her upcoming Prasthaanam, she will be seen playing the love interest of Ali Fazal alongside Sanjay Dutt. Though she hasn’t grabbed a big role yet, working aside Rajkummar Rao might just be a turning point in her career.

Mental Hai Kya is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures.The film will have the duo Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao sharing the screen space for the second time. The two were last seen in the year 2014, in Vikas Bahl directorial Queen, which was a massive success.