Not Karan Johar but THIS person recommended Jahnvi Kapoor's name for Dhadak

Dhadak actors, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, are the talk of the town. The two, who are marking their entry in Bollywood with this film, have received a thumbs up from the audiences for the film’s trailer and the songs released. And now that the release date of Dhadak is inching close, the stars are indulging in tete-a-tete with the media and we are getting to know a lot of trivia about this film. Like did you know who recommended Janhvi’s name for the film? You may assume that it was Karan Johar, but in reality, it was someone else.

Late actress Sridevi’s daughter has been under the protective guidance of her mother’s good friend Karan Johar who is seeing through the 21-year-old’s debut in Bollywood. But it was ace designer Manish Malhotra who recommended Janhvi’s name to Dharma Production’s head honcho for this film and rest, as they say, is history.

In a recent interview, Dhadak’s director Shashank Khaitan threw some light on the casting and said, "Two months before Badrinath ki Dulhania I started hanging out with her to understand her process and realised she knows cinema. By the third meeting, we were talking about how a character works in a film. I figured her process is similar to what I had learnt from Naseeruddin Shah Sir. I gave her a few scenes of Badrinath ki Dulhania and when she performed those, I knew she understood what she was doing."

While the filming was on, Janhvi lost her mother and had to stop the shooting of the film. Talking about the same, here’s what Shahshank had to say, “Janhvi resumed shooting for her debut within 13 days of Sridevi's demise. It was very important not just for me but for my entire team to isolate what had happened as a personal tragedy and get back to filmmaking in a professional way. Everything I felt at that point was dealt on a personal level. Credit to Janhvi and her family on how they dealt with it.”

Dhadak releases on July 20.