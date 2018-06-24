Not Ocean's Eleven, but Karan Johar has got his cast for Happy 5 at IIFA

Half of the Bollywood is currently in Bangkok to attend the 19th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA). We have been getting to see many pictures and videos from there on the social media handles of the celebrities. Well, Karan Johar is also there to attend the award function, and recently he posted a picture which looks like a poster of a movie.

On his Instagram, Karan has posted a picture in which there’s Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Kunal Rawal. Well, the filmmaker’s caption for the picture is quite interesting.

Well, these guys have tried to recreate the poster of Hollywood movie Ocean's Eleven, but Karan doesn’t want to make Ocean's Eleven as he calls them Happy 5. Is this an announcement for his next? Well no!

We know that this is just a picture and these guys are posing for it, but it would surely be interesting to see Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor in a movie together, and we think Karan is the only one who can pull off a casting coup like that.

While IIFA is an award function, it surely is a break for all the celebs that they take from their busy hectic schedule. It is more like celebration than an award function. All the more reason as IIFA is back in Bangkok this time, ten years since the time it was held there, in 2008.