Not once, Aamir Khan failed in love thrice during his teenage years!

Actor Aamir Khan has been a perfectionist all his life. From experimenting with stories to choosing unconventional roles, the superstar has done it all. The daring actor’s courage to take risks to play diverge characters has made him stand out from the others. And what opened his path to stardom was his Bollywood debut Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The film won millions of hearts and had all of them going gaga over his cute looks. It might sound amusing to you but the actor, who was the dream boy of every young girl back then, was rejected not once, but thrice in his teens. What’s more surprising is that Aamir once shaved off his head over losing his lady-love!

On Karan Thapar’s show Face to Face, the superstar revealed how he fell in love four times but didn’t have the guts to confess. “I did fall in love few times, but unfortunately each time I, you know, confessed my love to the girl… which took me hell of a lot of time because I used to get really scared to confess, you know… what I’m feeling; but when I did finally do that I was rejected… you know… I was rejected thrice, so I didn’t have like four girlfriends. I just fell in love four times but was unsuccessful each time,” he said.

And when asked if he actually shaved off his head once when he was rejected, he replied, “No that was not! (smiled again) Oh Christ! Where did you get all this? No that wasn’t because of a rejection that was more… I mean I lost the girl I loved and I mean she decided she no longer liked me. So, I was really upset and I was like… went and shaved my head off. Quite a dumb thing to do, but anyway.”

And we agree! But can you believe someone like Aamir, who comes across as a very serious person was a hopeless romantic like many of us?