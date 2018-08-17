Not one, not two, but Atal Bihari Vajpayee watched Hema Malini's Seeta Aur Geeta 25 times!

The nation is mourning the demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The co-founder and first President of BJP, he will be forever remembered as an effective leader. But as we take a broader look at his life, his love for art, especially poetry and cinema, is evident.

An old interview of actress Hema Malini who was also elected to Rajya Sabha as a BJP member is doing the rounds. In it, she reveals how Vajpayee watched her famous film Seeta Aur Geeta 25 times!

"I remember when I told the office-bearers that I have mentioned Atal Bihari Vajpayee in speeches but I have never met him. I was taken to meet him. At the meeting, I felt that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a bit hesitant while talking," Malini said.

While communicating, however, she noticed that the veteran leader was a bit hesitant to speak. Surprised, she asked another woman present there, about his behaviour.

"She said, 'In fact, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is a very big fan of yours. In 1972, he watched your film Seeta Aur Geeta 25 times. This is why he is hesitant to talk to you after suddenly meeting you," Malini recalled.

Now that has to be one of the most special compliments our own dream girl has ever received! Vajpayee succumbed to prolonged illness on Thursday after being admitted at AIIMS, Delhi for a few weeks. His funeral will take place at Smriti Sthal on Friday at 4pm.