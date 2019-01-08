Not one or two, fitness freak Bipasha Basu had FIVE birthday cakes

Bipasha Basu is one of the fittest Bollywood personalities we have in the industry. Her workout videos have been giving us a lot of motivation to hit the gym and her healthy food habits are quite inspiring. But then, there’s one day when our very own Bips decides to cheat and eat whatever she wants to, we are talking about her birthday! The Raaz actor turned 40 on Monday and on the occasion of her birthday Bipasha had not one or two, but five birthday cakes.
The actress took to Twitter to share a video from her birthday celebration where we can see her cutting four cakes, a strawberry cake, a tres leches cake, a pineapple cake and a sponge cake! Not just that, her mom had made gajar halwa and payesh for her. Wow, that’s too much sweet in one day. But wait, it didn’t end here. When Bips visited her gym, her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, too, made her cut a cake there. Look at the dedication, even on her birthday, Bipasha was in the gym for a workout. Now, that’s motivating.
I love my birthdays .. I live this awesome life full of love ,thanks to this day. Well all the emotions do kick in on my birthday... but the focus continues to stay on the cakes and the biriyani ( rice) . It’s a ritual. Thank you @lovesugardough for the delicious strawberry cake( Nauzad you are awesome) The tresleches cake @baitalikee was a winner❤️ The pineapple cake @iamksgofficial was amazing - though next time I want my coconut cake back. And then the sponge cake baked by my little niece Nia was just yummylicious. And the gajar halwa and paayesh made my @mumu_basu ( mommy dearest) - out of the world❤️ Rice & Cake #mypoison
The love that I get everywhere humbles me and makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world. @yasminkarachiwala and team @yasminsbodyimage thank you for this special surprise and all the love❤️ #itsmybirthday #loveyourself #lovelife
By the way, though she cut so many cakes, the best birthday gift she got was from her father. He made Prawns malai curry for her. Bipasha took to Instagram to share a picture and a video of the prawn curry and now we are feeling hungry.
Best birthday gift - jumbo prawn malai curry made by papa @hirakbasu specially for me❤️ Woohoo 💃🏽❤️ I am the luckiest girl in the world ❤️
