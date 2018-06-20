Not Ranbir Kapoor, but THIS actor was the first choice for Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is the talk of the town. The teaser, trailer and the songs have elevated the levels of anticipation among fans. Ranbir’s portrayal of Sanjay Dutt has received much applause. As the release date inches closer, the variety of trivia and untold facts spilling are about to surprise you.

To begin with, producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra wasn’t impressed with the idea of making a film on Dutt’s life. Curious about what made him change his mind? “When he told me, I was like, ‘What’s there in Sanjay Dutt’s life that merits being made into a film?! It’s better you make a film on my life… how I left Kashmir as a young boy and struggled when I came to Bombay.’ (Laughs) I thought Raju and Abhijat (Joshi, Sanju’s co-writer) had lost their minds!,” Chopra said.

“When he (Hirani) sat me down and started narrating all that had happened in Sanju’s life, I was stunned! At first, I thought it was hogwash… that Sanju was somehow not telling Raju the truth, but when we started researching all that he’s said — from the 308 girlfriends he had to how he begged on the streets of US for the money to buy a bus ticket — we realized that everything he had told us was true!,” he added.

But that’s only one battle one. The next was their hunt for an actor to play Sanjay Dutt. Vidhu Vinod Chopra was unhappy with Ranbir playing the lead. He thought Ranveer Singh was the perfect fit for the role. “When he( Rajkumar Hirani) told me about Ranbir, I wasn’t happy at all. I thought someone else, like Ranveer Singh, could play this role much better. I thought Ranveer had the flamboyance, the emotional depth as well as the ability to change himself completely to play Sanjay Dutt. But Raju was adamant that Ranbir would be perfect. And when we started shooting and Ranbir became Sanjay Dutt, I had to kind of eat my words.”

Well, surely, Ranbir wasn’t the wrong choice at all. The Barfi star proved it by stepping into Sanjay Dutt’s shoes with perfection. His striking resemblance to Dutt in the trailer has garnered immense appreciation all over. With so much material pouring out of the film’s promotions, we can’t help but get ready to book our tickets for Sanju when it releases on June 29.