Not Salman Khan, this is who is keeping Katrina Kaif company in Malta!

After the blockbuster success of Tiger Zinda Hai, the super hit trio of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar will again weave magic on the silver screen with Bharat. It was after Priyanka Chopra’s exit from the film that the movie fell into Kat’s lap. For the unaware, Katrina Kaif is currently in Malta shooting for Bharat along with Salman Khan and seems like amidst the busy work sched, the Kamli actress is finding solace in music.

Katrina Kaif recently took to her Instagram account to share a story indicating that she’s listening to The Weary Kind by Ryan Bingham. This romantic number is a soulful track which speaks about ‘picking up your crazy heart and give it one more try’. Well, we don’t know what emotional state Katrina is in but this song sounds like a good song to listen to at any time. Don’t believe us? Hear it for yourself.

Well, yes Kat we so agree by the choice of your song… this ain't no place to lose your mind, and this ain't no place to fall behind.

🌟🌸Malta A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Aug 20, 2018 at 8:16am PDT

Katrina also shared a pretty picture of herself on her Instagram account and we must say Malta suits her. The actress is looking fabulous and as much as we know her hair has been much styled to look like that, we’d like to believe it’s an out-of-bed look.

We feel you girl!