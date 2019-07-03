Onkar Kulkarni July 03 2019, 4.41 pm July 03 2019, 4.41 pm

He might be performing splendidly at the ongoing world cup series, however, Virat Kohli seems to be losing his grip as a ‘youth icon’ when it comes to brand endorsements. At least this can be established with the latest development in the world of endorsements. As per the latest news, this well-known ethnic brand, known for its wedding outfits has roped in a new member to attract a young audience.

News is that Luka Chuppi fame Kartik Aaryan has joined an ethnic brand as their brand new face. An excited Kartik, posted on social media, “Excited to reveal myself as the face of (the brand).” While many wondered if Kartik replaced Virat as the brand ambassador, the statement shared by the actor’s PR read - "Kartik Aaryan is all set to join Virat-Anushka – as the new brand endorser". In their social media post, the brand’s team also shared a stunning picture of Kartik dressed in their ethnic outfit.

While Virat has been endorsing the brand since 2016, his wife Anushka Sharma joined the female line of the brand as its face in 2017. The duo has also shot for ads that featured them together on-screen.

View this post on Instagram Revealing Tomorrow ! 🤫😉 A post shared by MANYAVAR KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Jul 1, 2019 at 12:35am PDT

With Kartik coming on board, speculations are rife that Virat’s tenure is coming to an end and soon he will make an exit. However, the spokesperson from the brand cleared the air saying Kartik has been brought on board to target to a different audience. Elaborates the spokesperson, “Virat and Anushka are very much a part of the family. Kartik is the new entrant who has been brought on board. He will be catering to a younger crowd. Both their (Virat and Kartik) target audience is different. The collection that Kartik will promote is a separate one from Virat’s.”