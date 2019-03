Notebook Mid Movie Review: Pranutan and Zaheer are average in this beautifully shot film

Ranjini Maitra March 28 2019, 5.44 pm March 28 2019, 5.44 pm

The first half of SKF's Notebook is gorgeously shot, along with an average Pranutan and a good (and an extremely good looking) Zaheer. It is neatly written and doesn't lose its pace. We are yet to explore the rest.

Notebook opens with Kabir (Zaheer Iqbal) joining a remote Kashmir school as a teacher. Initially unable to handle the children, he slowly gels along great with them. Meanwhile, in his drawer, he finds a notebook which belonged to Firdaus (Pranutan Bahl) who used to teach here before him. Gradually, his search for Firdaus begins.