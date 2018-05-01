Now a film on Sridevi’s life?

Sridevi’s life could soon be on celluloid. The plan to do so has already begun and husband Boney Kapoor seems to be taking control of the situation. A report claims that Kapoor has already registered a few titles around the late superstar. Some of these names being Sri, Sridevi and Sri Ma’am.

“Boneyji is serious about making a film on Srideviji and hence he has registered these titles. He is also keen to acquire other films that she has worked in and has registered the titles of those films too. Films like Chaalbaaz, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Jaanbaaz, Mr. India and even titles like Return of Mr. India have been registered by Boneyji recently.” a source told Deccan Chronicle.

The registration of names, however, look like part of an elaborate plan as Boney and Sridevi’s eldest daughter fears up for her debut with Dhadak this June. Janhvi Kapoor could well be someone who would want to get into her mother’s shoes quite literally but nothing has been confirmed on that front.

February 24, 2018 marks the tragic demise of actor Sridevi which shook the entire nation. The untimely death of the veteran actor reportedly occurred due to ‘accidental drowning’ in her hotel bathtub in Dubai.