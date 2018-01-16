Now get ready for a very, very young Salman Khan in Bharat

Actor Salman Khan is riding high on the success of Tiger Zinda Hai. The star, when not producing his own films, hangs out with new found bestie Ali Abbas Zafar and why not! He gave him two massive blockbusters- Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. And as it is rightly said ‘third time is the charm’ the duo are coming together for an interesting project.

Salman Khan’s upcoming film, titled Bharat, will see him reprising his Maine Pyar Kiya look. The film will be a Hindi adaptation of Korean film Ode to My Father (2004) directed by Yoon Je-kyoon. The film will trace Salman’s journey from the age of 18 to 70 and one person who can currently push Salman for such a drastic transformation is Zafar. He revealed to DNA that, “We have just locked the script. The idea is to make Salman look the way he appeared in Maine Pyar Kiya — from the time he began his career to now. But we will know how much we can achieve only after our complete research is done.”

The groundwork for the film is complete and are currently in discussion with the prosthetics and VFX team which worked on The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and had previously worked on Shah Rukh Khan's Fan. Salman has in the past expressed his displeasure for prosthetics as it aggravates his trigeminal neuralgia, a nerve disorder. The director told the daily, "I know Salman doesn't like a lot of prosthetics and make-up, so we will have to design something that doesn't bother him too much because he's the central character. We are figuring out other ways of doing it. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button came a decade ago and during this time, a lot has happened with respect to technology. Many things can be done with VFX. So, we might not need too much prosthetics or make-up."

Ali Abbas Zafar is keen on showcasing Salman in a different light given the changing scenario of the Indian cinema. So, will this be the first time that Salman will not be seen shirtless? The film will go on floors in March and will be produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.