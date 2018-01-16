Here’s what we thought of Ram Gopal Varmas God, Sex and Truth featuring Mia Malkova

Sex is and will be the biggest thing of all time.

- Sigmund Freud

Ram Gopla Varma is a firm believer as well and that’s perhaps a reason why his forays into the World Wide Web are becoming more brazen by the day. If the government ever thinks of a Central Board of Web Certification (CBWC), Mr Varma will be a huge reason why. But we digress. After web content like Guns and Thighs and also Kadapa, Ramu gets bolder with his latest. The trailer of God, Sex and Truth was dropped on the internet on Tuesday and has already been viewed close to a million times.

The series stars pornography actress Mia Malkova but the trailer also stars Sigmund Freud, Henry Miller, Emma Witherspoon (if you know who she is do let us know) Woody Allen, Marilyn Monroe and Hugh Hefner.

Both RGV and Malkova took to social media to share the trailer. Malkova thanked the director and spoke about the exhilarating experience she had while shooting for it. Ram Gopal Varma also took to Facebook to share his thoughts on Malkova and her thoughts about sex and what it means to her.

Here’s the Trailer of GOD, SEX and TRUTH directed by @RGVzoomin... Full film will be released on January 26th at 9am #GodSexTruth https://t.co/fClZFK02U0 — Mia Malkova (@MiaMalkova) January 16, 2018

The trailer shows more, tells little and kept us guessing, not in a good way, for the most part of it. The comments section was filing up like the 7:30 Virar Fast but we had decided to drop out by then.