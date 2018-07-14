Now, Neha Kakkar’s beau Himansh Kohli lambasts trolls for targeting her

Singer Neha Kakkar who is currently seen judging the popular reality show Indian Idol 10, got incessantly trolled on social media for weeping on one of its episodes. On Thursday Neha took to her social media to give trolls a fitting reply and now her beau, actor Himansh Kohli too has lambasted them. He terms the trolls as inhuman and calls them distasteful.

He has called Neha a selfless person who loves helping others and given it back to the trolls in his own sassy way, by sharing a lovely picture of them enjoying the sunset.

For those who came in late, it all started when one of the contestants on the show introduced himself as Jagdish Chugh’s son, and Neha who considers Mr Chugh to be her guru couldn’t control her emotions. She burst into tears at the very moment and later on, Mrs Chugh even praised the singer letting her know that her guru had passed away 2 years back.

This made her sad and she wept buckets. This isn’t the first time she got emotional on the show. She became a target of trolls as her weeping was taken to be a fake sob story to rake in TRPs. However, she retorted sternly saying that cameras cannot change her personality and she is a human who is bound to have emotions.