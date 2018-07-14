Now, Neha Kakkar’s beau Himansh Kohli lambasts trolls for targeting her

Singer Neha Kakkar who is currently seen judging the popular reality show Indian Idol 10, got incessantly trolled on social media for weeping on one of its episodes. On Thursday Neha took to her social media to give trolls a fitting reply and now her beau, actor Himansh Kohli too has lambasted them. He terms the trolls as inhuman and calls them distasteful.
Lately, I have been noticing a lot of distasteful trolling against @nehakakkar . I would have never said this in public if it was just a humorous act. What disgusts me is that people themselves don't want to support a cause. And then they don't leave any stone unturned to stop someone from doing so. If these trollers think that they can hide their ignorance and inhuman attitude beneath objectionable jokes, they are wrong. In the era where most are narcissists, it is hard to find a selfless person like her. She has worked very hard to become who she is today and to maintain it, is another task. Nehuu, don't let anything affect the best person I know. Your success, your care, your love, speaks louder than a few jokers. Keep inspiring us all. Love, #Heeman ❤️ #NehaKakkar #Himanshkohli #StopTrolling #BadTrolls
He has called Neha a selfless person who loves helping others and given it back to the trolls in his own sassy way, by sharing a lovely picture of them enjoying the sunset.
For those who came in late, it all started when one of the contestants on the show introduced himself as Jagdish Chugh’s son, and Neha who considers Mr Chugh to be her guru couldn’t control her emotions. She burst into tears at the very moment and later on, Mrs Chugh even praised the singer letting her know that her guru had passed away 2 years back.This made her sad and she wept buckets. This isn’t the first time she got emotional on the show. She became a target of trolls as her weeping was taken to be a fake sob story to rake in TRPs. However, she retorted sternly saying that cameras cannot change her personality and she is a human who is bound to have emotions.
Getting #Trolled for Crying! Next time Plz Troll Me for my Loud Laughter as well. Infact Why Dont You Troll Me for Helping the Needy People?? .. Anyway! Whatever it is, This is how I Am “Jaisi Real Life Mein Hoon, Waisi Hi Camera Ke Aage” CAMERA CANT CHANGE MY PERSONALITY! Yes I Am An Emotional Girl and Really Proud of it! I Have a Heart that feels people’s Emotions.. Many people these days have become Heartless/ Emotionless.. I don’t wanna become like them 🙏🏼 If I find something funny, I Laugh my lungs out, if I find something sad, it makes me Cry.. This is how I am and I’ll remain the same till I’m alive!! I have not only Cried but I’ve also Helped people several times and I will keep doing that!! Nothing can change me!! Infact people Love me for what I Am and for what I Do! ♥️ 🤗 .. .. P.S. This trolling and those memes made Me laugh too 🙈 They’re actually Funny 🤣 and Btw.. We (#IndianIdol) Only take #GoodSingers ahead, Not the ones who have #SadStories! . #NehaKakkar . . #IndianIdol10 @sonytvofficial