Now Salman Khan mouths Daisy’s famous ‘Our Business’ dialogue from ‘Race 3’

The trailer of Salman Khan-starrer ‘Race 3’ was launched a few days ago. Though fans of Salman Khan have gone crazy and can’t wait for the movie, we cannot ignore that the trailer is strictly average and ruins the classiness of the franchise. The trailer has many funny dialogues, but one dialogue that has grabbed all the attention is “Our business is our business and it is none of your business”. The dialogue mouthed by Daisy Shah has become the talk of the town as there are many trolls and memes on it.

As the dialogue picks up popularity, it looks like the makers are also trying to cash on it. The promotions of the film have kick started and Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah have been posting videos on their Instagram where they are making fun of each other by mouthing the dialogue.

Well, the surprise is that even Salman Khan has now started using the dialogue in his day-to-day life. A video of the actor has been doing the rounds of the social media in which we can see him mouthing the line.

No words @BeingSalmanKhan what better reply one could get then the best one itself... we love you for the human you are !!! #Race3 #salmankhanourhero @ItsRaviD @PlanetSalman pic.twitter.com/FYUmIsAMLq — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 21, 2018

We are sure the makers would have never thought that this dialogue would become such a rage.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, ‘Race 3’ also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. The movie will hitt the screens on June 15, 2018. Reportedly, Salman, who is the co-producer of the film, will be entering into distribution with this one.