Nushrat Bharucha delves into the psyche of a comic film

B-Town actor Nushrat Bharucha has steadily carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. The actor shot to fame with Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) and has ruled the comedy genre. She is now one of the most sought-after actors in the industry and has her slate full of upcoming comedy films. However, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star feels that comedy films aren’t easy to do. Yes, the actor recently expressed the same in an interview with IANS.

"Comedy actually is quite difficult to do. The timing, the tone, the delivery and the precise expressions are all very crucial, especially for actresses because we are not given the author-backed punches," she said. "But I'm very comfortable with the comedy films that I have done because they have a certain premise and subtext. I have been playing catalyst sort of roles in the comedy films that I've been doing. I love what I do, I love what is being given to me, I am comfortable with it and I love the way it has been received.”Further talking about her decade-old Bollywood career, she went on to say that ‘it has been a comical journey’ for her.

Talking about her upcoming films, Turram Khan and Dream Girl, she said, "But both Turram Khan and Dream Girl are very different from the rom-com (romantic-comedy) films I've done in the past. Their treatments are different and even within the comedy genre, these films explore different sub-genres. Turram Khan is a social comedy and Dream Girl is a unique yet a hardcore commercial entertainer."

The actor concluded by saying that she is open to all genres.

"I feel it'll take time for everything to fall into place - whether it's scripts, roles, characters or writing. So, I guess with time, I will do other genres," she said.