Antara Kashyap June 19 2019, 6.28 pm June 19 2019, 6.28 pm

Producer Sailesh R Singh of Tannu Weds Mannu, Simran and Aligarh fame is all set to launch two more star-studded projects - Mental Hai Kya featuring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao and Jabariya Jodi starring Parineeti Chopra. Now the producer is making another film called Hurdang featuring Sunny Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha and Vijay Varma. The film will be based on a true story set in Allahabad, where it will be exclusively shot. The film will be directed by Nikhil Bhatt.

The director shared, “This is a story inspired by true incidents. In the year 1990, as a kid, I saw thousands of youngsters getting involved in a fight for their rights. They fought for two whole years. They were angry on being taken for granted and for two years their lives came to a standstill. Every other day there was a bandh or a dharna. The students’ agitation was not politically motivated; they were fighting for their rights. Lots of lives were lost and lots of lives were rendered directionless. They say, love stories coming out of duress stand tall. Hurdang is a love story set in those times.”

Producer Shailesh also spoke about the cast. He said, "It’s a young, restless love story from the 90s. People in 1990s were innocent and vulnerable. They didn’t have the advantage of technology the way youngsters have now. There was a deep desire to fight for their cause and claim their right. Sunny, Nushrat and Vijay fit in quite naturally. Sunny and Nushrat play students coming from different ideologies and backgrounds, but a couple destined to be together. They play childhood lovers who have grown up together. They bring innocent and palpable energy, naturally into the story."