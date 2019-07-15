O Saki Saki from Batla House: Nora Fatehi is a stunner in an otherwise mediocre track

Sanjay Gupta's 2004 film Musafir was a fair hit, but the track O Saki, featuring Koena Mitra and sung by Sunidhi Chowhan and Sukhwinder Singh, topped the chart for many days. Given that remaking hit songs has almost become a trend, this track is a lucrative choice as well. Hence, we weren't surprised when the makers of John Abraham's Batla House decided to come up with a recreated version of the song.
On Sunday, a teaser of O Saki Saki featuring Nora Fatehi was dropped. We have now got our hands on the full track. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and crooned by Neha Kakkar and Tulsi Kumar, the song sadly lacks the fizz. The tunes aren't appealing either. Nora, however, is a complete stunner who steals the show with her sultriness as well as her swift moves.
Watch O Saki Saki from Batla House below:
"I learnt to dance with fire fans for the first time within only 3 days, and I must say it was extremely challenging. As the fire fans were heavy and dancing with fire is very risky. it was difficult to maneuver and dance with them effortlessly. Thankfully, I had the drive to do it because I wanted the audience to see me add something new to my dance," Nora said, discussing the song.
Mentionably, Koena Mitra, although she agrees that Nora is a sight to look at, did not approve of the new version either. She took to Twitter to slam it after the teaser was launched, and called it a 'mess'.
This is not the first time that original artists are disliking a remade version of their song. Sonakshi Sinha's Mungda from Total Dhamaal also drew flak from veteran singers Usha Mangeshkar and Lata Mangeshkar.
Batla House, starring John as a policeman, is based on the 2008 Batla House encounter that took place against Indian Mujahideen terrorists in Delhi. John, in the film, plays cop Sanjeev Kumar Yadav. Directed by Nikhil Advani, it releases on August 15, 2019.Read More