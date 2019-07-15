O Saki Saki from Batla House: Nora Fatehi is a stunner in an otherwise mediocre track

Ranjini Maitra July 15 2019, 2.09 pm July 15 2019, 2.09 pm

Sanjay Gupta's 2004 film Musafir was a fair hit, but the track O Saki, featuring Koena Mitra and sung by Sunidhi Chowhan and Sukhwinder Singh, topped the chart for many days. Given that remaking hit songs has almost become a trend, this track is a lucrative choice as well. Hence, we weren't surprised when the makers of John Abraham's Batla House decided to come up with a recreated version of the song.

On Sunday, a teaser of O Saki Saki featuring Nora Fatehi was dropped. We have now got our hands on the full track. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and crooned by Neha Kakkar and Tulsi Kumar, the song sadly lacks the fizz. The tunes aren't appealing either. Nora, however, is a complete stunner who steals the show with her sultriness as well as her swift moves.

Watch O Saki Saki from Batla House below:

"I learnt to dance with fire fans for the first time within only 3 days, and I must say it was extremely challenging. As the fire fans were heavy and dancing with fire is very risky. it was difficult to maneuver and dance with them effortlessly. Thankfully, I had the drive to do it because I wanted the audience to see me add something new to my dance," Nora said, discussing the song.

Mentionably, Koena Mitra, although she agrees that Nora is a sight to look at, did not approve of the new version either. She took to Twitter to slam it after the teaser was launched, and called it a 'mess'.

My song from Musafir #Saaki Saaki" has been recreated.

Sunidhi, Suhwinder, Vishal, Shekhar combination was outstanding. Didn't like the new version, it's a mess! This song had crashed many blockbusters! Why batlahouse, why?

P. S: Nora is a stunner. Hope she saves our pride. — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) July 13, 2019

This is not the first time that original artists are disliking a remade version of their song. Sonakshi Sinha's Mungda from Total Dhamaal also drew flak from veteran singers Usha Mangeshkar and Lata Mangeshkar.