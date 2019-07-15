Priyanka Kaul July 15 2019, 5.39 pm July 15 2019, 5.39 pm

Bollywood’s obsession with remixes seems to have no end. The recent song to be remixed is O Saki Saki which was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Sukhwinder Singh (Musafir, 2004) and starred Sanjay Dutt and Koena Mitra. The song has been recycled for the movie Batla House and is sung by Neha Kakkar. The new version of O Saki Saki featuring Nora Fatehi has however failed to impress the masses. The song drew mixed reactions from the Twitterati.

After the official song was dropped, people's reactions varied. While true Neha fans appreciated her, others found a lack of spark. Others missed the charm of the original but applauded Nora Fatehi's moves.

Great job Nora ur hard work and dedication always shines https://t.co/mLqr1OdUNa — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 15, 2019

The new song #OSakiSaki didn't do justice! @koenamitra's version was much better than @Norafatehi — Sonia Shekdar (@SoniaShekdar) July 15, 2019

She is back with a bang, 💥 set the floor ablaze with her killer moves.🔥 #NoraFatehi U killed it @Norafatehi loved to see U on dance floor.💃Loved Ur deadly dance, killer performance in #OSakiSaki video... #BatlaHouse pic.twitter.com/rEXxSSNZbZ — Shiv. Dutta💦 (@imshiva17) July 15, 2019

https://t.co/sXhsWeUm69 @iAmNehaKakkar It is out and it is fireeeeeeeeee🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 OMG...Neha Ma'am...another diamond in you necklace of sucess...#OSakiSaki #PurestNeheart You rock the world with your voice🤘♥️ — Amuu#PurestNeheart❤ (@panchal_am) July 15, 2019

Nora Fatehi is undoubtedly a commendable dancer. In this song, she experimented with fire fans, which is quite risky and tricky to handle. In a statement as reported by indianexpress.com, she said, "I learned to dance with fire fans for the first time within only 3 days, and I must say it was extremely challenging. As the fire fans were heavy and dancing with fire is very risky, it was difficult to maneuver and dance with them effortlessly. Thankfully, I had the drive to do it because I wanted the audience to see me add something new to my dance."

The actress on whom the song was originally picturised, Koena Mitra, also tweeted her reaction on the trailer which was dropped on Sunday. The actress wasn't quite happy with the new version.

My song from Musafir #Saaki Saaki" has been recreated. Sunidhi, Suhwinder, Vishal, Shekhar combination was outstanding. Didn't like the new version, it's a mess! This song had crashed many blockbusters! Why batlahouse, why? P. S: Nora is a stunner. Hope she saves our pride. — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) July 13, 2019

Actress Sophie Chaudhary also replied to this:

You were outstanding in that song Koena!! Nora is lovely but wish every single song wasn’t being remade.. especially when the original still sounds so amazing and fresh!! Sunidhi and Sukhiji killed it! — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) July 14, 2019