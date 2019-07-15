Bollywood’s obsession with remixes seems to have no end. The recent song to be remixed is O Saki Saki which was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Sukhwinder Singh (Musafir, 2004) and starred Sanjay Dutt and Koena Mitra. The song has been recycled for the movie Batla House and is sung by Neha Kakkar. The new version of O Saki Saki featuring Nora Fatehi has however failed to impress the masses. The song drew mixed reactions from the Twitterati.
After the official song was dropped, people's reactions varied. While true Neha fans appreciated her, others found a lack of spark. Others missed the charm of the original but applauded Nora Fatehi's moves.
Nora Fatehi is undoubtedly a commendable dancer. In this song, she experimented with fire fans, which is quite risky and tricky to handle. In a statement as reported by indianexpress.com, she said, "I learned to dance with fire fans for the first time within only 3 days, and I must say it was extremely challenging. As the fire fans were heavy and dancing with fire is very risky, it was difficult to maneuver and dance with them effortlessly. Thankfully, I had the drive to do it because I wanted the audience to see me add something new to my dance."
The actress on whom the song was originally picturised, Koena Mitra, also tweeted her reaction on the trailer which was dropped on Sunday. The actress wasn't quite happy with the new version.
The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and Tulsi Kumar with Tanishk Bagchi's music. The movie Batla House is slated to release on August 15.